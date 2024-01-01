50 Mexican pesos to Bermudan dollars

Convert MXN to BMD at the real exchange rate

50 mxn
2.70 bmd

Mex$1.000 MXN = $0.05402 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.5990.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47889.7940.8430.9641.6265.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7730.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bermudan Dollar
1 MXN0,05402 BMD
5 MXN0,27009 BMD
10 MXN0,54018 BMD
20 MXN1,08036 BMD
50 MXN2,70089 BMD
100 MXN5,40178 BMD
250 MXN13,50445 BMD
500 MXN27,00890 BMD
1000 MXN54,01780 BMD
2000 MXN108,03560 BMD
5000 MXN270,08900 BMD
10000 MXN540,17800 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BMD18,51240 MXN
5 BMD92,56200 MXN
10 BMD185,12400 MXN
20 BMD370,24800 MXN
50 BMD925,62000 MXN
100 BMD1.851,24000 MXN
250 BMD4.628,10000 MXN
500 BMD9.256,20000 MXN
1000 BMD18.512,40000 MXN
2000 BMD37.024,80000 MXN
5000 BMD92.562,00000 MXN
10000 BMD185.124,00000 MXN