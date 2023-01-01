500 Moroccan dirhams to Macanese patacas

Convert MAD to MOP at the real exchange rate

500 mad
407,14 mop

1.00000 MAD = 0.81428 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Macanese Pataca
1 MAD0.81428 MOP
5 MAD4.07139 MOP
10 MAD8.14279 MOP
20 MAD16.28558 MOP
50 MAD40.71395 MOP
100 MAD81.42790 MOP
250 MAD203.56975 MOP
500 MAD407.13950 MOP
1000 MAD814.27900 MOP
2000 MAD1628.55800 MOP
5000 MAD4071.39500 MOP
10000 MAD8142.79000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Moroccan Dirham
1 MOP1.22808 MAD
5 MOP6.14040 MAD
10 MOP12.28080 MAD
20 MOP24.56160 MAD
50 MOP61.40400 MAD
100 MOP122.80800 MAD
250 MOP307.02000 MAD
500 MOP614.04000 MAD
1000 MOP1228.08000 MAD
2000 MOP2456.16000 MAD
5000 MOP6140.40000 MAD
10000 MOP12280.80000 MAD