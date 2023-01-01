amount-spellout.1000 Moroccan dirhams to Cambodian riels

Convert MAD to KHR at the real exchange rate

1000 mad
413668 khr

1.00000 MAD = 413.66800 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1594.3230.7854530.906051.324951.468211.319618.2988
1 XOF0.0016825910.001321590.00152450.002229340.00247040.002220340.0307893
1 GBP1.27315756.66211.153451.686861.869261.6800523.2971
1 EUR1.1037655.9540.86696511.462351.620471.4564420.1964

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cambodian Riel
1 MAD413.66800 KHR
5 MAD2068.34000 KHR
10 MAD4136.68000 KHR
20 MAD8273.36000 KHR
50 MAD20683.40000 KHR
100 MAD41366.80000 KHR
250 MAD103417.00000 KHR
500 MAD206834.00000 KHR
1000 MAD413668.00000 KHR
2000 MAD827336.00000 KHR
5000 MAD2068340.00000 KHR
10000 MAD4136680.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Moroccan Dirham
1 KHR0.00242 MAD
5 KHR0.01209 MAD
10 KHR0.02417 MAD
20 KHR0.04835 MAD
50 KHR0.12087 MAD
100 KHR0.24174 MAD
250 KHR0.60435 MAD
500 KHR1.20870 MAD
1000 KHR2.41739 MAD
2000 KHR4.83478 MAD
5000 KHR12.08695 MAD
10000 KHR24.17390 MAD