500 Moroccan dirhams to Azerbaijani manats

Convert MAD to AZN at the real exchange rate

500 mad
85.98 azn

1.00000 MAD = 0.17196 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1594.3230.7854530.906051.324951.468211.319618.2988
1 XOF0.0016825910.001321590.00152450.002229340.00247040.002220340.0307893
1 GBP1.27315756.66211.153451.686861.869261.6800523.2971
1 EUR1.1037655.9540.86696511.462351.620471.4564420.1964

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MAD0.17196 AZN
5 MAD0.85979 AZN
10 MAD1.71957 AZN
20 MAD3.43914 AZN
50 MAD8.59785 AZN
100 MAD17.19570 AZN
250 MAD42.98925 AZN
500 MAD85.97850 AZN
1000 MAD171.95700 AZN
2000 MAD343.91400 AZN
5000 MAD859.78500 AZN
10000 MAD1719.57000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Moroccan Dirham
1 AZN5.81542 MAD
5 AZN29.07710 MAD
10 AZN58.15420 MAD
20 AZN116.30840 MAD
50 AZN290.77100 MAD
100 AZN581.54200 MAD
250 AZN1453.85500 MAD
500 AZN2907.71000 MAD
1000 AZN5815.42000 MAD
2000 AZN11630.84000 MAD
5000 AZN29077.10000 MAD
10000 AZN58154.20000 MAD