10 lsl
59 xpf

1.00000 LSL = 5.89181 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / CFP Franc
1 LSL5.89181 XPF
5 LSL29.45905 XPF
10 LSL58.91810 XPF
20 LSL117.83620 XPF
50 LSL294.59050 XPF
100 LSL589.18100 XPF
250 LSL1472.95250 XPF
500 LSL2945.90500 XPF
1000 LSL5891.81000 XPF
2000 LSL11783.62000 XPF
5000 LSL29459.05000 XPF
10000 LSL58918.10000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Lesotho Loti
1 XPF0.16973 LSL
5 XPF0.84863 LSL
10 XPF1.69727 LSL
20 XPF3.39454 LSL
50 XPF8.48635 LSL
100 XPF16.97270 LSL
250 XPF42.43175 LSL
500 XPF84.86350 LSL
1000 XPF169.72700 LSL
2000 XPF339.45400 LSL
5000 XPF848.63500 LSL
10000 XPF1697.27000 LSL