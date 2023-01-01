2000 Lesotho lotis to Omani rials

Convert LSL to OMR at the real exchange rate

2000 lsl
42.052 omr

1.00000 LSL = 0.02103 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Omani Rial
1 LSL0.02103 OMR
5 LSL0.10513 OMR
10 LSL0.21026 OMR
20 LSL0.42052 OMR
50 LSL1.05130 OMR
100 LSL2.10260 OMR
250 LSL5.25650 OMR
500 LSL10.51300 OMR
1000 LSL21.02600 OMR
2000 LSL42.05200 OMR
5000 LSL105.13000 OMR
10000 LSL210.26000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Lesotho Loti
1 OMR47.56020 LSL
5 OMR237.80100 LSL
10 OMR475.60200 LSL
20 OMR951.20400 LSL
50 OMR2378.01000 LSL
100 OMR4756.02000 LSL
250 OMR11890.05000 LSL
500 OMR23780.10000 LSL
1000 OMR47560.20000 LSL
2000 OMR95120.40000 LSL
5000 OMR237801.00000 LSL
10000 OMR475602.00000 LSL