1 Lesotho loti to Hungarian forints

Convert LSL to HUF at the real exchange rate

1 lsl
19 huf

1.00000 LSL = 18.97470 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho loti

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Hungarian Forint
1 LSL18.97470 HUF
5 LSL94.87350 HUF
10 LSL189.74700 HUF
20 LSL379.49400 HUF
50 LSL948.73500 HUF
100 LSL1897.47000 HUF
250 LSL4743.67500 HUF
500 LSL9487.35000 HUF
1000 LSL18974.70000 HUF
2000 LSL37949.40000 HUF
5000 LSL94873.50000 HUF
10000 LSL189747.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Lesotho Loti
2000 HUF105.40360 LSL
5000 HUF263.50900 LSL
10000 HUF527.01800 LSL
15000 HUF790.52700 LSL
20000 HUF1054.03600 LSL
30000 HUF1581.05400 LSL
40000 HUF2108.07200 LSL
50000 HUF2635.09000 LSL
60000 HUF3162.10800 LSL
100000 HUF5270.18000 LSL
150000 HUF7905.27000 LSL
200000 HUF10540.36000 LSL