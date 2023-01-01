amount-spellout.1000 Lesotho lotis to Chilean pesos

Convert LSL to CLP at the real exchange rate

1000 lsl
48036 clp

1.00000 LSL = 48.03620 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Chilean Peso
1 LSL48.03620 CLP
5 LSL240.18100 CLP
10 LSL480.36200 CLP
20 LSL960.72400 CLP
50 LSL2401.81000 CLP
100 LSL4803.62000 CLP
250 LSL12009.05000 CLP
500 LSL24018.10000 CLP
1000 LSL48036.20000 CLP
2000 LSL96072.40000 CLP
5000 LSL240181.00000 CLP
10000 LSL480362.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Lesotho Loti
1 CLP0.02082 LSL
5 CLP0.10409 LSL
10 CLP0.20818 LSL
20 CLP0.41635 LSL
50 CLP1.04088 LSL
100 CLP2.08176 LSL
250 CLP5.20440 LSL
500 CLP10.40880 LSL
1000 CLP20.81760 LSL
2000 CLP41.63520 LSL
5000 CLP104.08800 LSL
10000 CLP208.17600 LSL