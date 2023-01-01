10 Liberian dollars to Omani rials

Convert LRD to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 lrd
0.020 omr

1.00000 LRD = 0.00204 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 LRD0.00204 OMR
5 LRD0.01021 OMR
10 LRD0.02041 OMR
20 LRD0.04083 OMR
50 LRD0.10206 OMR
100 LRD0.20413 OMR
250 LRD0.51032 OMR
500 LRD1.02065 OMR
1000 LRD2.04129 OMR
2000 LRD4.08258 OMR
5000 LRD10.20645 OMR
10000 LRD20.41290 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Liberian Dollar
1 OMR489.88700 LRD
5 OMR2449.43500 LRD
10 OMR4898.87000 LRD
20 OMR9797.74000 LRD
50 OMR24494.35000 LRD
100 OMR48988.70000 LRD
250 OMR122471.75000 LRD
500 OMR244943.50000 LRD
1000 OMR489887.00000 LRD
2000 OMR979774.00000 LRD
5000 OMR2449435.00000 LRD
10000 OMR4898870.00000 LRD