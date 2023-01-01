20 Liberian dollars to Japanese yen

Convert LRD to JPY at the real exchange rate

20 lrd
15 jpy

1.00000 LRD = 0.74823 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 LRD0.74823 JPY
5 LRD3.74117 JPY
10 LRD7.48233 JPY
20 LRD14.96466 JPY
50 LRD37.41165 JPY
100 LRD74.82330 JPY
250 LRD187.05825 JPY
500 LRD374.11650 JPY
1000 LRD748.23300 JPY
2000 LRD1496.46600 JPY
5000 LRD3741.16500 JPY
10000 LRD7482.33000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Liberian Dollar
100 JPY133.64800 LRD
1000 JPY1336.48000 LRD
1500 JPY2004.72000 LRD
2000 JPY2672.96000 LRD
3000 JPY4009.44000 LRD
5000 JPY6682.40000 LRD
5400 JPY7216.99200 LRD
10000 JPY13364.80000 LRD
15000 JPY20047.20000 LRD
20000 JPY26729.60000 LRD
25000 JPY33412.00000 LRD
30000 JPY40094.40000 LRD