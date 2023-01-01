1 Liberian dollar to Icelandic krónas

Convert LRD to ISK at the real exchange rate

1 lrd
0,72 isk

1.00000 LRD = 0.72086 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 LRD0.72086 ISK
5 LRD3.60428 ISK
10 LRD7.20857 ISK
20 LRD14.41714 ISK
50 LRD36.04285 ISK
100 LRD72.08570 ISK
250 LRD180.21425 ISK
500 LRD360.42850 ISK
1000 LRD720.85700 ISK
2000 LRD1441.71400 ISK
5000 LRD3604.28500 ISK
10000 LRD7208.57000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Liberian Dollar
1 ISK1.38724 LRD
5 ISK6.93620 LRD
10 ISK13.87240 LRD
20 ISK27.74480 LRD
50 ISK69.36200 LRD
100 ISK138.72400 LRD
250 ISK346.81000 LRD
500 ISK693.62000 LRD
1000 ISK1387.24000 LRD
2000 ISK2774.48000 LRD
5000 ISK6936.20000 LRD
10000 ISK13872.40000 LRD