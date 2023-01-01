100 Sri Lankan rupees to Salvadoran colóns

Convert LKR to SVC at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
2.70 svc

1.00000 LKR = 0.02703 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Salvadoran Colón
1 LKR0.02703 SVC
5 LKR0.13514 SVC
10 LKR0.27027 SVC
20 LKR0.54055 SVC
50 LKR1.35137 SVC
100 LKR2.70274 SVC
250 LKR6.75685 SVC
500 LKR13.51370 SVC
1000 LKR27.02740 SVC
2000 LKR54.05480 SVC
5000 LKR135.13700 SVC
10000 LKR270.27400 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SVC36.99940 LKR
5 SVC184.99700 LKR
10 SVC369.99400 LKR
20 SVC739.98800 LKR
50 SVC1849.97000 LKR
100 SVC3699.94000 LKR
250 SVC9249.85000 LKR
500 SVC18499.70000 LKR
1000 SVC36999.40000 LKR
2000 SVC73998.80000 LKR
5000 SVC184997.00000 LKR
10000 SVC369994.00000 LKR