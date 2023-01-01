5 Sri Lankan rupees to Swedish kronor

Convert LKR to SEK at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
0,16 sek

1.00000 LKR = 0.03117 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 LKR0.03117 SEK
5 LKR0.15585 SEK
10 LKR0.31170 SEK
20 LKR0.62340 SEK
50 LKR1.55851 SEK
100 LKR3.11702 SEK
250 LKR7.79255 SEK
500 LKR15.58510 SEK
1000 LKR31.17020 SEK
2000 LKR62.34040 SEK
5000 LKR155.85100 SEK
10000 LKR311.70200 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SEK32.08190 LKR
5 SEK160.40950 LKR
10 SEK320.81900 LKR
20 SEK641.63800 LKR
50 SEK1604.09500 LKR
100 SEK3208.19000 LKR
250 SEK8020.47500 LKR
500 SEK16040.95000 LKR
1000 SEK32081.90000 LKR
2000 SEK64163.80000 LKR
5000 SEK160409.50000 LKR
10000 SEK320819.00000 LKR