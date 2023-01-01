1 Sri Lankan rupee to Jamaican dollars

1 lkr
0,48 jmd

1.00000 LKR = 0.47612 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 LKR0.47612 JMD
5 LKR2.38060 JMD
10 LKR4.76119 JMD
20 LKR9.52238 JMD
50 LKR23.80595 JMD
100 LKR47.61190 JMD
250 LKR119.02975 JMD
500 LKR238.05950 JMD
1000 LKR476.11900 JMD
2000 LKR952.23800 JMD
5000 LKR2380.59500 JMD
10000 LKR4761.19000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 JMD2.10032 LKR
5 JMD10.50160 LKR
10 JMD21.00320 LKR
20 JMD42.00640 LKR
50 JMD105.01600 LKR
100 JMD210.03200 LKR
250 JMD525.08000 LKR
500 JMD1050.16000 LKR
1000 JMD2100.32000 LKR
2000 JMD4200.64000 LKR
5000 JMD10501.60000 LKR
10000 JMD21003.20000 LKR