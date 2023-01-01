10 Sri Lankan rupees to Guyanaese dollars

Convert LKR to GYD at the real exchange rate

10 lkr
6.46 gyd

1.00000 LKR = 0.64650 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.324950.78545383.21261.468210.906051.31963.67275
1 CAD0.75474510.59281762.80431.108130.6838320.9959622.77199
1 GBP1.273151.686861105.9421.869261.153451.680054.67596
1 INR0.01201740.01592250.0094391210.01764410.01088830.01585820.0441369

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 LKR0.64650 GYD
5 LKR3.23248 GYD
10 LKR6.46496 GYD
20 LKR12.92992 GYD
50 LKR32.32480 GYD
100 LKR64.64960 GYD
250 LKR161.62400 GYD
500 LKR323.24800 GYD
1000 LKR646.49600 GYD
2000 LKR1292.99200 GYD
5000 LKR3232.48000 GYD
10000 LKR6464.96000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GYD1.54680 LKR
5 GYD7.73400 LKR
10 GYD15.46800 LKR
20 GYD30.93600 LKR
50 GYD77.34000 LKR
100 GYD154.68000 LKR
250 GYD386.70000 LKR
500 GYD773.40000 LKR
1000 GYD1546.80000 LKR
2000 GYD3093.60000 LKR
5000 GYD7734.00000 LKR
10000 GYD15468.00000 LKR