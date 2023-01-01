1 Sri Lankan rupee to Fijian dollars

Convert LKR to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0,01 fjd

1.00000 LKR = 0.00678 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 LKR0.00678 FJD
5 LKR0.03390 FJD
10 LKR0.06780 FJD
20 LKR0.13559 FJD
50 LKR0.33899 FJD
100 LKR0.67797 FJD
250 LKR1.69494 FJD
500 LKR3.38987 FJD
1000 LKR6.77974 FJD
2000 LKR13.55948 FJD
5000 LKR33.89870 FJD
10000 LKR67.79740 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 FJD147.49800 LKR
5 FJD737.49000 LKR
10 FJD1474.98000 LKR
20 FJD2949.96000 LKR
50 FJD7374.90000 LKR
100 FJD14749.80000 LKR
250 FJD36874.50000 LKR
500 FJD73749.00000 LKR
1000 FJD147498.00000 LKR
2000 FJD294996.00000 LKR
5000 FJD737490.00000 LKR
10000 FJD1474980.00000 LKR