amount-spellout.10000 Sri Lankan rupees to Botswanan pulas

Convert LKR to BWP at the real exchange rate

10.000 lkr
413,50 bwp

1.00000 LKR = 0.04135 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 LKR0.04135 BWP
5 LKR0.20675 BWP
10 LKR0.41350 BWP
20 LKR0.82700 BWP
50 LKR2.06751 BWP
100 LKR4.13501 BWP
250 LKR10.33752 BWP
500 LKR20.67505 BWP
1000 LKR41.35010 BWP
2000 LKR82.70020 BWP
5000 LKR206.75050 BWP
10000 LKR413.50100 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BWP24.18380 LKR
5 BWP120.91900 LKR
10 BWP241.83800 LKR
20 BWP483.67600 LKR
50 BWP1209.19000 LKR
100 BWP2418.38000 LKR
250 BWP6045.95000 LKR
500 BWP12091.90000 LKR
1000 BWP24183.80000 LKR
2000 BWP48367.60000 LKR
5000 BWP120919.00000 LKR
10000 BWP241838.00000 LKR