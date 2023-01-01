20 Sri Lankan rupees to Barbadian dollars

Convert LKR to BBD at the real exchange rate

20 lkr
0,12 bbd

1.00000 LKR = 0.00618 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.324950.78545383.21261.468210.906051.31963.67275
1 CAD0.75474510.59281762.80431.108130.6838320.9959622.77199
1 GBP1.273151.686861105.9421.869261.153451.680054.67596
1 INR0.01201740.01592250.0094391210.01764410.01088830.01585820.0441369

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Barbadian Dollar
1 LKR0.00618 BBD
5 LKR0.03089 BBD
10 LKR0.06178 BBD
20 LKR0.12355 BBD
50 LKR0.30889 BBD
100 LKR0.61777 BBD
250 LKR1.54443 BBD
500 LKR3.08885 BBD
1000 LKR6.17770 BBD
2000 LKR12.35540 BBD
5000 LKR30.88850 BBD
10000 LKR61.77700 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BBD161.87300 LKR
5 BBD809.36500 LKR
10 BBD1618.73000 LKR
20 BBD3237.46000 LKR
50 BBD8093.65000 LKR
100 BBD16187.30000 LKR
250 BBD40468.25000 LKR
500 BBD80936.50000 LKR
1000 BBD161873.00000 LKR
2000 BBD323746.00000 LKR
5000 BBD809365.00000 LKR
10000 BBD1618730.00000 LKR