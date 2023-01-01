amount-spellout.1000 Lebanese pounds to Saint Helena pounds

Convert LBP to SHP at the real exchange rate

1000 lbp
0.05 shp

1.00000 LBP = 0.00005 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.324951.582781.468210.906051.319618.29880.785453
1 CAD0.75474511.19461.108130.6838320.99596213.81090.592817
1 NZD0.63180.83710310.9276170.5724380.83372311.56120.496249
1 AUD0.68110.9024231.0780310.6171060.8987812.46330.534972

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 LBP0.00005 SHP
5 LBP0.00026 SHP
10 LBP0.00052 SHP
20 LBP0.00105 SHP
50 LBP0.00261 SHP
100 LBP0.00523 SHP
250 LBP0.01307 SHP
500 LBP0.02613 SHP
1000 LBP0.05226 SHP
2000 LBP0.10453 SHP
5000 LBP0.26132 SHP
10000 LBP0.52265 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Lebanese Pound
1 SHP19133.40000 LBP
5 SHP95667.00000 LBP
10 SHP191334.00000 LBP
20 SHP382668.00000 LBP
50 SHP956670.00000 LBP
100 SHP1913340.00000 LBP
250 SHP4783350.00000 LBP
500 SHP9566700.00000 LBP
1000 SHP19133400.00000 LBP
2000 SHP38266800.00000 LBP
5000 SHP95667000.00000 LBP
10000 SHP191334000.00000 LBP