5 Lebanese pounds to Rwandan francs

Convert LBP to RWF at the real exchange rate

5 lbp
0 rwf

1.00000 LBP = 0.08386 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Rwandan Franc
1 LBP0.08386 RWF
5 LBP0.41928 RWF
10 LBP0.83855 RWF
20 LBP1.67710 RWF
50 LBP4.19276 RWF
100 LBP8.38552 RWF
250 LBP20.96380 RWF
500 LBP41.92760 RWF
1000 LBP83.85520 RWF
2000 LBP167.71040 RWF
5000 LBP419.27600 RWF
10000 LBP838.55200 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 RWF11.92530 LBP
5 RWF59.62650 LBP
10 RWF119.25300 LBP
20 RWF238.50600 LBP
50 RWF596.26500 LBP
100 RWF1192.53000 LBP
250 RWF2981.32500 LBP
500 RWF5962.65000 LBP
1000 RWF11925.30000 LBP
2000 RWF23850.60000 LBP
5000 RWF59626.50000 LBP
10000 RWF119253.00000 LBP