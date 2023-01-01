5 Lebanese pounds to Panamanian balboas

Convert LBP to PAB at the real exchange rate

5 lbp
0,00 pab

1.00000 LBP = 0.00007 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Panamanian Balboa
1 LBP0.00007 PAB
5 LBP0.00033 PAB
10 LBP0.00067 PAB
20 LBP0.00133 PAB
50 LBP0.00333 PAB
100 LBP0.00665 PAB
250 LBP0.01664 PAB
500 LBP0.03327 PAB
1000 LBP0.06654 PAB
2000 LBP0.13308 PAB
5000 LBP0.33270 PAB
10000 LBP0.66541 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Lebanese Pound
1 PAB15028.40000 LBP
5 PAB75142.00000 LBP
10 PAB150284.00000 LBP
20 PAB300568.00000 LBP
50 PAB751420.00000 LBP
100 PAB1502840.00000 LBP
250 PAB3757100.00000 LBP
500 PAB7514200.00000 LBP
1000 PAB15028400.00000 LBP
2000 PAB30056800.00000 LBP
5000 PAB75142000.00000 LBP
10000 PAB150284000.00000 LBP