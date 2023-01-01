5000 Lebanese pounds to Malaysian ringgits

Convert LBP to MYR at the real exchange rate

5.000 lbp
1,53 myr

1.00000 LBP = 0.00031 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LBP0.00031 MYR
5 LBP0.00153 MYR
10 LBP0.00306 MYR
20 LBP0.00611 MYR
50 LBP0.01528 MYR
100 LBP0.03057 MYR
250 LBP0.07642 MYR
500 LBP0.15284 MYR
1000 LBP0.30569 MYR
2000 LBP0.61138 MYR
5000 LBP1.52844 MYR
10000 LBP3.05688 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Lebanese Pound
1 MYR3271.31000 LBP
5 MYR16356.55000 LBP
10 MYR32713.10000 LBP
20 MYR65426.20000 LBP
50 MYR163565.50000 LBP
100 MYR327131.00000 LBP
250 MYR817827.50000 LBP
500 MYR1635655.00000 LBP
1000 MYR3271310.00000 LBP
2000 MYR6542620.00000 LBP
5000 MYR16356550.00000 LBP
10000 MYR32713100.00000 LBP