5 Lebanese pounds to Liberian dollars

Convert LBP to LRD at the real exchange rate

5 lbp
0.06 lrd

1.00000 LBP = 0.01254 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Liberian Dollar
1 LBP0.01254 LRD
5 LBP0.06271 LRD
10 LBP0.12542 LRD
20 LBP0.25084 LRD
50 LBP0.62709 LRD
100 LBP1.25419 LRD
250 LBP3.13548 LRD
500 LBP6.27095 LRD
1000 LBP12.54190 LRD
2000 LBP25.08380 LRD
5000 LBP62.70950 LRD
10000 LBP125.41900 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 LRD79.73300 LBP
5 LRD398.66500 LBP
10 LRD797.33000 LBP
20 LRD1594.66000 LBP
50 LRD3986.65000 LBP
100 LRD7973.30000 LBP
250 LRD19933.25000 LBP
500 LRD39866.50000 LBP
1000 LRD79733.00000 LBP
2000 LRD159466.00000 LBP
5000 LRD398665.00000 LBP
10000 LRD797330.00000 LBP