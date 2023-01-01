1 Lebanese pound to Laotian kips

Convert LBP to LAK at the real exchange rate

1 lbp
1.37 lak

1.00000 LBP = 1.36852 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.324951.582781.468210.906051.319618.29880.785453
1 CAD0.75474511.19461.108130.6838320.99596213.81090.592817
1 NZD0.63180.83710310.9276170.5724380.83372311.56120.496249
1 AUD0.68110.9024231.0780310.6171060.8987812.46330.534972

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pound

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Laotian Kip
1 LBP1.36852 LAK
5 LBP6.84260 LAK
10 LBP13.68520 LAK
20 LBP27.37040 LAK
50 LBP68.42600 LAK
100 LBP136.85200 LAK
250 LBP342.13000 LAK
500 LBP684.26000 LAK
1000 LBP1368.52000 LAK
2000 LBP2737.04000 LAK
5000 LBP6842.60000 LAK
10000 LBP13685.20000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Lebanese Pound
1 LAK0.73072 LBP
5 LAK3.65358 LBP
10 LAK7.30715 LBP
20 LAK14.61430 LBP
50 LAK36.53575 LBP
100 LAK73.07150 LBP
250 LAK182.67875 LBP
500 LAK365.35750 LBP
1000 LAK730.71500 LBP
2000 LAK1461.43000 LBP
5000 LAK3653.57500 LBP
10000 LAK7307.15000 LBP