1 Lebanese pound to Kyrgystani soms

Convert LBP to KGS at the real exchange rate

1 lbp
0.01 kgs

1.00000 LBP = 0.00593 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Kyrgystani Som
1 LBP0.00593 KGS
5 LBP0.02963 KGS
10 LBP0.05926 KGS
20 LBP0.11851 KGS
50 LBP0.29628 KGS
100 LBP0.59256 KGS
250 LBP1.48139 KGS
500 LBP2.96278 KGS
1000 LBP5.92557 KGS
2000 LBP11.85114 KGS
5000 LBP29.62785 KGS
10000 LBP59.25570 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Lebanese Pound
1 KGS168.76000 LBP
5 KGS843.80000 LBP
10 KGS1687.60000 LBP
20 KGS3375.20000 LBP
50 KGS8438.00000 LBP
100 KGS16876.00000 LBP
250 KGS42190.00000 LBP
500 KGS84380.00000 LBP
1000 KGS168760.00000 LBP
2000 KGS337520.00000 LBP
5000 KGS843800.00000 LBP
10000 KGS1687600.00000 LBP