250 lbp
0,19 ghs

1.00000 LBP = 0.00077 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LBP0.00077 GHS
5 LBP0.00387 GHS
10 LBP0.00775 GHS
20 LBP0.01549 GHS
50 LBP0.03873 GHS
100 LBP0.07745 GHS
250 LBP0.19363 GHS
500 LBP0.38727 GHS
1000 LBP0.77453 GHS
2000 LBP1.54907 GHS
5000 LBP3.87267 GHS
10000 LBP7.74534 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Lebanese Pound
1 GHS1291.10000 LBP
5 GHS6455.50000 LBP
10 GHS12911.00000 LBP
20 GHS25822.00000 LBP
50 GHS64555.00000 LBP
100 GHS129110.00000 LBP
250 GHS322775.00000 LBP
500 GHS645550.00000 LBP
1000 GHS1291100.00000 LBP
2000 GHS2582200.00000 LBP
5000 GHS6455500.00000 LBP
10000 GHS12911000.00000 LBP