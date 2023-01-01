5 Laotian kips to CFA francs BCEAO

1.00000 LAK = 0.02890 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Laotian kips to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LAK0.02890 XOF
5 LAK0.14449 XOF
10 LAK0.28897 XOF
20 LAK0.57795 XOF
50 LAK1.44487 XOF
100 LAK2.88973 XOF
250 LAK7.22433 XOF
500 LAK14.44865 XOF
1000 LAK28.89730 XOF
2000 LAK57.79460 XOF
5000 LAK144.48650 XOF
10000 LAK288.97300 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Laotian Kip
1 XOF34.60530 LAK
5 XOF173.02650 LAK
10 XOF346.05300 LAK
20 XOF692.10600 LAK
50 XOF1730.26500 LAK
100 XOF3460.53000 LAK
250 XOF8651.32500 LAK
500 XOF17302.65000 LAK
1000 XOF34605.30000 LAK
2000 XOF69210.60000 LAK
5000 XOF173026.50000 LAK
10000 XOF346053.00000 LAK