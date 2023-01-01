5000 Laotian kips to New Taiwan dollars

5000 lak
7.47 twd

1.00000 LAK = 0.00149 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.906050.7854531.468211.3249518.298883.21261.3196
1 EUR1.103710.8669651.620471.4623520.196491.84171.45644
1 GBP1.273151.1534511.869261.6868623.2971105.9421.68005
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.53497210.90242312.463356.67610.89878

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / New Taiwan Dollar
1 LAK0.00149 TWD
5 LAK0.00747 TWD
10 LAK0.01493 TWD
20 LAK0.02986 TWD
50 LAK0.07466 TWD
100 LAK0.14931 TWD
250 LAK0.37328 TWD
500 LAK0.74657 TWD
1000 LAK1.49314 TWD
2000 LAK2.98628 TWD
5000 LAK7.46570 TWD
10000 LAK14.93140 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 TWD669.72900 LAK
5 TWD3348.64500 LAK
10 TWD6697.29000 LAK
20 TWD13394.58000 LAK
50 TWD33486.45000 LAK
100 TWD66972.90000 LAK
250 TWD167432.25000 LAK
500 TWD334864.50000 LAK
1000 TWD669729.00000 LAK
2000 TWD1339458.00000 LAK
5000 TWD3348645.00000 LAK
10000 TWD6697290.00000 LAK