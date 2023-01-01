500 Laotian kips to Omani rials

Convert LAK to OMR at the real exchange rate

500 lak
0.009 omr

1.00000 LAK = 0.00002 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959



How to convert Laotian kips to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Omani Rial
1 LAK0.00002 OMR
5 LAK0.00009 OMR
10 LAK0.00019 OMR
20 LAK0.00037 OMR
50 LAK0.00094 OMR
100 LAK0.00187 OMR
250 LAK0.00468 OMR
500 LAK0.00935 OMR
1000 LAK0.01871 OMR
2000 LAK0.03741 OMR
5000 LAK0.09354 OMR
10000 LAK0.18707 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Laotian Kip
1 OMR53454.70000 LAK
5 OMR267273.50000 LAK
10 OMR534547.00000 LAK
20 OMR1069094.00000 LAK
50 OMR2672735.00000 LAK
100 OMR5345470.00000 LAK
250 OMR13363675.00000 LAK
500 OMR26727350.00000 LAK
1000 OMR53454700.00000 LAK
2000 OMR106909400.00000 LAK
5000 OMR267273500.00000 LAK
10000 OMR534547000.00000 LAK