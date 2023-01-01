1 Laotian kip to British pounds sterling

Convert LAK to GBP

1 lak
0,00 gbp

1.00000 LAK = 0.00004 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Laotian kips to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / British Pound Sterling
1 LAK0.00004 GBP
5 LAK0.00019 GBP
10 LAK0.00038 GBP
20 LAK0.00076 GBP
50 LAK0.00191 GBP
100 LAK0.00382 GBP
250 LAK0.00955 GBP
500 LAK0.01910 GBP
1000 LAK0.03819 GBP
2000 LAK0.07638 GBP
5000 LAK0.19095 GBP
10000 LAK0.38190 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Laotian Kip
1 GBP26184.50000 LAK
5 GBP130922.50000 LAK
10 GBP261845.00000 LAK
20 GBP523690.00000 LAK
50 GBP1309225.00000 LAK
100 GBP2618450.00000 LAK
250 GBP6546125.00000 LAK
500 GBP13092250.00000 LAK
1000 GBP26184500.00000 LAK
2000 GBP52369000.00000 LAK
5000 GBP130922500.00000 LAK
10000 GBP261845000.00000 LAK