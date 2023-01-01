5 Kazakhstani tenges to Thai bahts

Convert KZT to THB at the real exchange rate

5 kzt
0.37 thb

1.00000 KZT = 0.07486 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Thai Baht
1 KZT0.07486 THB
5 KZT0.37428 THB
10 KZT0.74855 THB
20 KZT1.49711 THB
50 KZT3.74276 THB
100 KZT7.48553 THB
250 KZT18.71382 THB
500 KZT37.42765 THB
1000 KZT74.85530 THB
2000 KZT149.71060 THB
5000 KZT374.27650 THB
10000 KZT748.55300 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 THB13.35910 KZT
5 THB66.79550 KZT
10 THB133.59100 KZT
20 THB267.18200 KZT
50 THB667.95500 KZT
100 THB1335.91000 KZT
250 THB3339.77500 KZT
500 THB6679.55000 KZT
1000 THB13359.10000 KZT
2000 THB26718.20000 KZT
5000 THB66795.50000 KZT
10000 THB133591.00000 KZT