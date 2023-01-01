2000 Kazakhstani tenges to Salvadoran colóns

Convert KZT to SVC at the real exchange rate

2000 kzt
38.37 svc

1.00000 KZT = 0.01919 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Salvadoran Colón
1 KZT0.01919 SVC
5 KZT0.09593 SVC
10 KZT0.19185 SVC
20 KZT0.38370 SVC
50 KZT0.95926 SVC
100 KZT1.91852 SVC
250 KZT4.79630 SVC
500 KZT9.59260 SVC
1000 KZT19.18520 SVC
2000 KZT38.37040 SVC
5000 KZT95.92600 SVC
10000 KZT191.85200 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SVC52.12340 KZT
5 SVC260.61700 KZT
10 SVC521.23400 KZT
20 SVC1042.46800 KZT
50 SVC2606.17000 KZT
100 SVC5212.34000 KZT
250 SVC13030.85000 KZT
500 SVC26061.70000 KZT
1000 SVC52123.40000 KZT
2000 SVC104246.80000 KZT
5000 SVC260617.00000 KZT
10000 SVC521234.00000 KZT