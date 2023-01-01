amount-spellout.1000 Kazakhstani tenges to Qatari rials

Convert KZT to QAR at the real exchange rate

1.000 kzt
7,98 qar

1.00000 KZT = 0.00798 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Qatari Rial
1 KZT0.00798 QAR
5 KZT0.03992 QAR
10 KZT0.07984 QAR
20 KZT0.15969 QAR
50 KZT0.39922 QAR
100 KZT0.79845 QAR
250 KZT1.99611 QAR
500 KZT3.99223 QAR
1000 KZT7.98445 QAR
2000 KZT15.96890 QAR
5000 KZT39.92225 QAR
10000 KZT79.84450 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 QAR125.24300 KZT
5 QAR626.21500 KZT
10 QAR1252.43000 KZT
20 QAR2504.86000 KZT
50 QAR6262.15000 KZT
100 QAR12524.30000 KZT
250 QAR31310.75000 KZT
500 QAR62621.50000 KZT
1000 QAR125243.00000 KZT
2000 QAR250486.00000 KZT
5000 QAR626215.00000 KZT
10000 QAR1252430.00000 KZT