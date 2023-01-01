250 Kazakhstani tenges to New Zealand dollars

Convert KZT to NZD at the real exchange rate

250 kzt
0.87 nzd

1.00000 KZT = 0.00347 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / New Zealand Dollar
1 KZT0.00347 NZD
5 KZT0.01735 NZD
10 KZT0.03470 NZD
20 KZT0.06941 NZD
50 KZT0.17352 NZD
100 KZT0.34704 NZD
250 KZT0.86760 NZD
500 KZT1.73520 NZD
1000 KZT3.47040 NZD
2000 KZT6.94080 NZD
5000 KZT17.35200 NZD
10000 KZT34.70400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NZD288.15100 KZT
5 NZD1440.75500 KZT
10 NZD2881.51000 KZT
20 NZD5763.02000 KZT
50 NZD14407.55000 KZT
100 NZD28815.10000 KZT
250 NZD72037.75000 KZT
500 NZD144075.50000 KZT
1000 NZD288151.00000 KZT
2000 NZD576302.00000 KZT
5000 NZD1440755.00000 KZT
10000 NZD2881510.00000 KZT