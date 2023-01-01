amount-spellout.10000 Kazakhstani tenges to Macanese patacas

Convert KZT to MOP at the real exchange rate

10000 kzt
176.40 mop

1.00000 KZT = 0.01764 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.324951.319618.29880.906050.7854531.582781.46821
1 CAD0.75474510.99596213.81090.6838320.5928171.19461.10813
1 SGD0.7578051.00405113.86690.6866050.5952211.199441.11262
1 ZAR0.05464850.07240640.07211410.04951380.04292380.08649630.0802355

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Macanese Pataca
1 KZT0.01764 MOP
5 KZT0.08820 MOP
10 KZT0.17640 MOP
20 KZT0.35281 MOP
50 KZT0.88202 MOP
100 KZT1.76403 MOP
250 KZT4.41007 MOP
500 KZT8.82015 MOP
1000 KZT17.64030 MOP
2000 KZT35.28060 MOP
5000 KZT88.20150 MOP
10000 KZT176.40300 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MOP56.68830 KZT
5 MOP283.44150 KZT
10 MOP566.88300 KZT
20 MOP1133.76600 KZT
50 MOP2834.41500 KZT
100 MOP5668.83000 KZT
250 MOP14172.07500 KZT
500 MOP28344.15000 KZT
1000 MOP56688.30000 KZT
2000 MOP113376.60000 KZT
5000 MOP283441.50000 KZT
10000 MOP566883.00000 KZT