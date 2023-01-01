20 Kazakhstani tenges to Myanmar kyats

Convert KZT to MMK at the real exchange rate

20 kzt
92.11 mmk

1.00000 KZT = 4.60542 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.324951.319618.29880.906050.7854531.582781.46821
1 CAD0.75474510.99596213.81090.6838320.5928171.19461.10813
1 SGD0.7578051.00405113.86690.6866050.5952211.199441.11262
1 ZAR0.05464850.07240640.07211410.04951380.04292380.08649630.0802355

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Myanma Kyat
1 KZT4.60542 MMK
5 KZT23.02710 MMK
10 KZT46.05420 MMK
20 KZT92.10840 MMK
50 KZT230.27100 MMK
100 KZT460.54200 MMK
250 KZT1151.35500 MMK
500 KZT2302.71000 MMK
1000 KZT4605.42000 MMK
2000 KZT9210.84000 MMK
5000 KZT23027.10000 MMK
10000 KZT46054.20000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MMK0.21713 KZT
5 MMK1.08567 KZT
10 MMK2.17135 KZT
20 MMK4.34270 KZT
50 MMK10.85675 KZT
100 MMK21.71350 KZT
250 MMK54.28375 KZT
500 MMK108.56750 KZT
1000 MMK217.13500 KZT
2000 MMK434.27000 KZT
5000 MMK1085.67500 KZT
10000 MMK2171.35000 KZT