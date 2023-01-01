5 Kazakhstani tenges to Moroccan dirhams

5 kzt
0,11 mad

1.00000 KZT = 0.02166 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Moroccan Dirham
1 KZT0.02166 MAD
5 KZT0.10832 MAD
10 KZT0.21664 MAD
20 KZT0.43327 MAD
50 KZT1.08319 MAD
100 KZT2.16637 MAD
250 KZT5.41593 MAD
500 KZT10.83185 MAD
1000 KZT21.66370 MAD
2000 KZT43.32740 MAD
5000 KZT108.31850 MAD
10000 KZT216.63700 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MAD46.16010 KZT
5 MAD230.80050 KZT
10 MAD461.60100 KZT
20 MAD923.20200 KZT
50 MAD2308.00500 KZT
100 MAD4616.01000 KZT
250 MAD11540.02500 KZT
500 MAD23080.05000 KZT
1000 MAD46160.10000 KZT
2000 MAD92320.20000 KZT
5000 MAD230800.50000 KZT
10000 MAD461601.00000 KZT