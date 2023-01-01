10 Kazakhstani tenges to Canadian dollars

1.00000 KZT = 0.00291 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Canadian Dollar
1 KZT0.00291 CAD
5 KZT0.01453 CAD
10 KZT0.02905 CAD
20 KZT0.05810 CAD
50 KZT0.14525 CAD
100 KZT0.29051 CAD
250 KZT0.72627 CAD
500 KZT1.45254 CAD
1000 KZT2.90508 CAD
2000 KZT5.81016 CAD
5000 KZT14.52540 CAD
10000 KZT29.05080 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CAD344.22400 KZT
5 CAD1721.12000 KZT
10 CAD3442.24000 KZT
20 CAD6884.48000 KZT
50 CAD17211.20000 KZT
100 CAD34422.40000 KZT
250 CAD86056.00000 KZT
500 CAD172112.00000 KZT
1000 CAD344224.00000 KZT
2000 CAD688448.00000 KZT
5000 CAD1721120.00000 KZT
10000 CAD3442240.00000 KZT