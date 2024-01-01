Convert KZT to BYN at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Belarusian rubles today

1,000 kzt
6.91 byn

₸1.000 KZT = Br0.006914 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00730.0074
Low0.00690.0069
Average0.00720.0073
Change-5.47%-5.24%
1 KZT to BYN stats

The performance of KZT to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0073 and a 30 day low of 0.0069. This means the 30 day average was 0.0072. The change for KZT to BYN was -5.47.

The performance of KZT to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0074 and a 90 day low of 0.0069. This means the 90 day average was 0.0073. The change for KZT to BYN was -5.24.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Belarusian Ruble
1 KZT0,00691 BYN
5 KZT0,03457 BYN
10 KZT0,06914 BYN
20 KZT0,13828 BYN
50 KZT0,34569 BYN
100 KZT0,69139 BYN
250 KZT1,72846 BYN
500 KZT3,45693 BYN
1000 KZT6,91385 BYN
2000 KZT13,82770 BYN
5000 KZT34,56925 BYN
10000 KZT69,13850 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BYN144,63700 KZT
5 BYN723,18500 KZT
10 BYN1.446,37000 KZT
20 BYN2.892,74000 KZT
50 BYN7.231,85000 KZT
100 BYN14.463,70000 KZT
250 BYN36.159,25000 KZT
500 BYN72.318,50000 KZT
1000 BYN144.637,00000 KZT
2000 BYN289.274,00000 KZT
5000 BYN723.185,00000 KZT
10000 BYN1.446.370,00000 KZT