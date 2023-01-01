50 Kazakhstani tenges to Brunei dollars

Convert KZT to BND at the real exchange rate

50 kzt
0.14 bnd

1.00000 KZT = 0.00289 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Brunei Dollar
1 KZT0.00289 BND
5 KZT0.01447 BND
10 KZT0.02893 BND
20 KZT0.05787 BND
50 KZT0.14467 BND
100 KZT0.28934 BND
250 KZT0.72334 BND
500 KZT1.44667 BND
1000 KZT2.89335 BND
2000 KZT5.78670 BND
5000 KZT14.46675 BND
10000 KZT28.93350 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BND345.62000 KZT
5 BND1728.10000 KZT
10 BND3456.20000 KZT
20 BND6912.40000 KZT
50 BND17281.00000 KZT
100 BND34562.00000 KZT
250 BND86405.00000 KZT
500 BND172810.00000 KZT
1000 BND345620.00000 KZT
2000 BND691240.00000 KZT
5000 BND1728100.00000 KZT
10000 BND3456200.00000 KZT