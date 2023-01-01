amount-spellout.10000 Cayman Islands dollars to US dollars

Convert KYD to USD at the real exchange rate

10.000 kyd
12.195,10 usd

1.00000 KYD = 1.21951 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.21260.906051.319618.29881.468211.324950.785453
1 INR0.012017410.01088830.01585820.2199040.01764410.01592250.00943912
1 EUR1.103791.841711.4564420.19641.620471.462350.866965
1 SGD0.75780563.0590.686605113.86691.112621.004050.595221

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / US Dollar
1 KYD1.21951 USD
5 KYD6.09755 USD
10 KYD12.19510 USD
20 KYD24.39020 USD
50 KYD60.97550 USD
100 KYD121.95100 USD
250 KYD304.87750 USD
500 KYD609.75500 USD
1000 KYD1219.51000 USD
2000 KYD2439.02000 USD
5000 KYD6097.55000 USD
10000 KYD12195.10000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 USD0.82000 KYD
5 USD4.10000 KYD
10 USD8.20000 KYD
20 USD16.40000 KYD
50 USD41.00000 KYD
100 USD82.00000 KYD
250 USD205.00000 KYD
500 USD410.00000 KYD
1000 USD820.00000 KYD
2000 USD1640.00000 KYD
5000 USD4100.00000 KYD
10000 USD8200.00000 KYD