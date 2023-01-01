20 Kuwaiti dinars to Zambian kwacha

Convert KWD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

20 kwd
1.674,15 zmw

1.00000 KWD = 83.70750 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.21260.9060518.29881.468211.58278895.3073.67275
1 INR0.012017410.01088830.2199040.01764410.019020910.75930.0441369
1 EUR1.103791.8417120.19641.620471.74691988.154.05361
1 ZAR0.05464854.547430.049513810.08023550.086496348.92710.20071

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / ZMW
1 KWD83.70750 ZMW
5 KWD418.53750 ZMW
10 KWD837.07500 ZMW
20 KWD1674.15000 ZMW
50 KWD4185.37500 ZMW
100 KWD8370.75000 ZMW
250 KWD20926.87500 ZMW
500 KWD41853.75000 ZMW
1000 KWD83707.50000 ZMW
2000 KWD167415.00000 ZMW
5000 KWD418537.50000 ZMW
10000 KWD837075.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ZMW0.01195 KWD
5 ZMW0.05973 KWD
10 ZMW0.11946 KWD
20 ZMW0.23893 KWD
50 ZMW0.59732 KWD
100 ZMW1.19464 KWD
250 ZMW2.98660 KWD
500 ZMW5.97320 KWD
1000 ZMW11.94640 KWD
2000 ZMW23.89280 KWD
5000 ZMW59.73200 KWD
10000 ZMW119.46400 KWD