Kuwaiti dinars to CFA francs beac today

Convert KWD to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
19,95,810 xaf

ك1.000 KWD = FCFA1,996 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,002.49002,006.3300
Low1,962.08001,960.8600
Average1,987.34031,983.2428
Change1.29%0.53%
View full history

1 KWD to XAF stats

The performance of KWD to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,002.4900 and a 30 day low of 1,962.0800. This means the 30 day average was 1,987.3403. The change for KWD to XAF was 1.29.

The performance of KWD to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,006.3300 and a 90 day low of 1,960.8600. This means the 90 day average was 1,983.2428. The change for KWD to XAF was 0.53.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / CFA Franc BEAC
1 KWD1.995,81000 XAF
5 KWD9.979,05000 XAF
10 KWD19.958,10000 XAF
20 KWD39.916,20000 XAF
50 KWD99.790,50000 XAF
100 KWD199.581,00000 XAF
250 KWD498.952,50000 XAF
500 KWD997.905,00000 XAF
1000 KWD1.995.810,00000 XAF
2000 KWD3.991.620,00000 XAF
5000 KWD9.979.050,00000 XAF
10000 KWD19.958.100,00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 XAF0,00050 KWD
5 XAF0,00251 KWD
10 XAF0,00501 KWD
20 XAF0,01002 KWD
50 XAF0,02505 KWD
100 XAF0,05010 KWD
250 XAF0,12526 KWD
500 XAF0,25052 KWD
1000 XAF0,50105 KWD
2000 XAF1,00210 KWD
5000 XAF2,50525 KWD
10000 XAF5,01049 KWD