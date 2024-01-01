Convert KWD to UAH at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1,000 kwd
1,31,043 uah

ك1.000 KWD = ₴131.0 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High131.8880131.8880
Low130.5400125.7510
Average131.3182129.0725
Change-0.23%3.54%
1 KWD to UAH stats

The performance of KWD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 131.8880 and a 30 day low of 130.5400. This means the 30 day average was 131.3182. The change for KWD to UAH was -0.23.

The performance of KWD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 131.8880 and a 90 day low of 125.7510. This means the 90 day average was 129.0725. The change for KWD to UAH was 3.54.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KWD131,04300 UAH
5 KWD655,21500 UAH
10 KWD1.310,43000 UAH
20 KWD2.620,86000 UAH
50 KWD6.552,15000 UAH
100 KWD13.104,30000 UAH
250 KWD32.760,75000 UAH
500 KWD65.521,50000 UAH
1000 KWD131.043,00000 UAH
2000 KWD262.086,00000 UAH
5000 KWD655.215,00000 UAH
10000 KWD1.310.430,00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UAH0,00763 KWD
5 UAH0,03816 KWD
10 UAH0,07631 KWD
20 UAH0,15262 KWD
50 UAH0,38155 KWD
100 UAH0,76311 KWD
250 UAH1,90777 KWD
500 UAH3,81555 KWD
1000 UAH7,63109 KWD
2000 UAH15,26218 KWD
5000 UAH38,15545 KWD
10000 UAH76,31090 KWD