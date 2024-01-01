40,000 South Korean wons to Surinamese dollars
|1 KRW to SRD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0233
|0.0259
|Low
|0.0221
|0.0221
|Average
|0.0228
|0.0240
|Change
|-4.69%
|-14.67%
|View full history
1 KRW to SRD stats
The performance of KRW to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0233 and a 30 day low of 0.0221. This means the 30 day average was 0.0228. The change for KRW to SRD was -4.69.
The performance of KRW to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0259 and a 90 day low of 0.0221. This means the 90 day average was 0.0240. The change for KRW to SRD was -14.67.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Surinamese Dollar
|1 KRW
|0,02208 SRD
|5 KRW
|0,11041 SRD
|10 KRW
|0,22081 SRD
|20 KRW
|0,44163 SRD
|50 KRW
|1,10407 SRD
|100 KRW
|2,20814 SRD
|250 KRW
|5,52035 SRD
|500 KRW
|11,04070 SRD
|1000 KRW
|22,08140 SRD
|2000 KRW
|44,16280 SRD
|5000 KRW
|110,40700 SRD
|10000 KRW
|220,81400 SRD
|20000 KRW
|441,62800 SRD
|30000 KRW
|662,44200 SRD
|40000 KRW
|883,25600 SRD
|50000 KRW
|1.104,07000 SRD
|Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 SRD
|45,28690 KRW
|5 SRD
|226,43450 KRW
|10 SRD
|452,86900 KRW
|20 SRD
|905,73800 KRW
|50 SRD
|2.264,34500 KRW
|100 SRD
|4.528,69000 KRW
|250 SRD
|11.321,72500 KRW
|500 SRD
|22.643,45000 KRW
|1000 SRD
|45.286,90000 KRW
|2000 SRD
|90.573,80000 KRW
|5000 SRD
|226.434,50000 KRW
|10000 SRD
|452.869,00000 KRW