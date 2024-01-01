40,000 South Korean wons to Surinamese dollars

Convert KRW to SRD at the real exchange rate

40,000 krw
883.26 srd

₩1.000 KRW = $0.02208 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02330.0259
Low0.02210.0221
Average0.02280.0240
Change-4.69%-14.67%
View full history

1 KRW to SRD stats

The performance of KRW to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0233 and a 30 day low of 0.0221. This means the 30 day average was 0.0228. The change for KRW to SRD was -4.69.

The performance of KRW to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0259 and a 90 day low of 0.0221. This means the 90 day average was 0.0240. The change for KRW to SRD was -14.67.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Surinamese Dollar
1 KRW0,02208 SRD
5 KRW0,11041 SRD
10 KRW0,22081 SRD
20 KRW0,44163 SRD
50 KRW1,10407 SRD
100 KRW2,20814 SRD
250 KRW5,52035 SRD
500 KRW11,04070 SRD
1000 KRW22,08140 SRD
2000 KRW44,16280 SRD
5000 KRW110,40700 SRD
10000 KRW220,81400 SRD
20000 KRW441,62800 SRD
30000 KRW662,44200 SRD
40000 KRW883,25600 SRD
50000 KRW1.104,07000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / South Korean Won
1 SRD45,28690 KRW
5 SRD226,43450 KRW
10 SRD452,86900 KRW
20 SRD905,73800 KRW
50 SRD2.264,34500 KRW
100 SRD4.528,69000 KRW
250 SRD11.321,72500 KRW
500 SRD22.643,45000 KRW
1000 SRD45.286,90000 KRW
2000 SRD90.573,80000 KRW
5000 SRD226.434,50000 KRW
10000 SRD452.869,00000 KRW