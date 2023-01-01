20 South Korean wons to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert KRW to SBD at the real exchange rate

20 krw
0,13 sbd

1.00000 KRW = 0.00635 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.906051.324951.468210.78545383.21261.31967.10005
1 EUR1.103711.462351.620470.86696591.84171.456447.83633
1 CAD0.7547450.68383211.108130.59281762.80430.9959625.35873
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.90242310.53497256.67610.898784.83584

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 KRW0.00635 SBD
5 KRW0.03174 SBD
10 KRW0.06348 SBD
20 KRW0.12696 SBD
50 KRW0.31739 SBD
100 KRW0.63478 SBD
250 KRW1.58695 SBD
500 KRW3.17390 SBD
1000 KRW6.34781 SBD
2000 KRW12.69562 SBD
5000 KRW31.73905 SBD
10000 KRW63.47810 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / South Korean Won
1 SBD157.53500 KRW
5 SBD787.67500 KRW
10 SBD1575.35000 KRW
20 SBD3150.70000 KRW
50 SBD7876.75000 KRW
100 SBD15753.50000 KRW
250 SBD39383.75000 KRW
500 SBD78767.50000 KRW
1000 SBD157535.00000 KRW
2000 SBD315070.00000 KRW
5000 SBD787675.00000 KRW
10000 SBD1575350.00000 KRW