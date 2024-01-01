Convert KRW to RSD at the real exchange rate
30,000 South Korean wons to Serbian dinars
|1 KRW to RSD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0792
|0.0805
|Low
|0.0780
|0.0780
|Average
|0.0787
|0.0793
|Change
|1.38%
|-1.69%
1 KRW to RSD stats
The performance of KRW to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0792 and a 30 day low of 0.0780. This means the 30 day average was 0.0787. The change for KRW to RSD was 1.38.
The performance of KRW to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0805 and a 90 day low of 0.0780. This means the 90 day average was 0.0793. The change for KRW to RSD was -1.69.
How to convert South Korean wons to Serbian dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Serbian Dinar
|1 KRW
|0,07910 RSD
|5 KRW
|0,39552 RSD
|10 KRW
|0,79103 RSD
|20 KRW
|1,58206 RSD
|50 KRW
|3,95516 RSD
|100 KRW
|7,91031 RSD
|250 KRW
|19,77578 RSD
|500 KRW
|39,55155 RSD
|1000 KRW
|79,10310 RSD
|2000 KRW
|158,20620 RSD
|5000 KRW
|395,51550 RSD
|10000 KRW
|791,03100 RSD
|20000 KRW
|1.582,06200 RSD
|30000 KRW
|2.373,09300 RSD
|40000 KRW
|3.164,12400 RSD
|50000 KRW
|3.955,15500 RSD
|Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / South Korean Won
|1 RSD
|12,64170 KRW
|5 RSD
|63,20850 KRW
|10 RSD
|126,41700 KRW
|20 RSD
|252,83400 KRW
|50 RSD
|632,08500 KRW
|100 RSD
|1.264,17000 KRW
|250 RSD
|3.160,42500 KRW
|500 RSD
|6.320,85000 KRW
|1000 RSD
|12.641,70000 KRW
|2000 RSD
|25.283,40000 KRW
|5000 RSD
|63.208,50000 KRW
|10000 RSD
|126.417,00000 KRW