|1 KRW to PLN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0030
|0.0030
|Low
|0.0028
|0.0028
|Average
|0.0029
|0.0029
|Change
|2.31%
|-1.21%
1 KRW to PLN stats
The performance of KRW to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0030 and a 30 day low of 0.0028. This means the 30 day average was 0.0029. The change for KRW to PLN was 2.31.
The performance of KRW to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0030 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for KRW to PLN was -1.21.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Polish Zloty
|1 KRW
|0,00291 PLN
|5 KRW
|0,01457 PLN
|10 KRW
|0,02914 PLN
|20 KRW
|0,05828 PLN
|50 KRW
|0,14569 PLN
|100 KRW
|0,29139 PLN
|250 KRW
|0,72847 PLN
|500 KRW
|1,45695 PLN
|1000 KRW
|2,91389 PLN
|2000 KRW
|5,82778 PLN
|5000 KRW
|14,56945 PLN
|10000 KRW
|29,13890 PLN
|20000 KRW
|58,27780 PLN
|30000 KRW
|87,41670 PLN
|40000 KRW
|116,55560 PLN
|50000 KRW
|145,69450 PLN
|Conversion rates Polish Zloty / South Korean Won
|1 PLN
|343,18400 KRW
|5 PLN
|1.715,92000 KRW
|10 PLN
|3.431,84000 KRW
|20 PLN
|6.863,68000 KRW
|50 PLN
|17.159,20000 KRW
|100 PLN
|34.318,40000 KRW
|250 PLN
|85.796,00000 KRW
|500 PLN
|171.592,00000 KRW
|1000 PLN
|343.184,00000 KRW
|2000 PLN
|686.368,00000 KRW
|5000 PLN
|1.715.920,00000 KRW
|10000 PLN
|3.431.840,00000 KRW