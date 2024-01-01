Convert KRW to PHP at the real exchange rate

50 South Korean wons to Philippine pesos

50 krw
2.12 php

₩1.000 KRW = ₱0.04233 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04290.0429
Low0.04220.0410
Average0.04250.0422
Change0.02%2.04%
1 KRW to PHP stats

The performance of KRW to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0429 and a 30 day low of 0.0422. This means the 30 day average was 0.0425. The change for KRW to PHP was 0.02.

The performance of KRW to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0429 and a 90 day low of 0.0410. This means the 90 day average was 0.0422. The change for KRW to PHP was 2.04.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert South Korean wons to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Philippine Peso
1 KRW0,04233 PHP
5 KRW0,21165 PHP
10 KRW0,42330 PHP
20 KRW0,84660 PHP
50 KRW2,11651 PHP
100 KRW4,23301 PHP
250 KRW10,58253 PHP
500 KRW21,16505 PHP
1000 KRW42,33010 PHP
2000 KRW84,66020 PHP
5000 KRW211,65050 PHP
10000 KRW423,30100 PHP
20000 KRW846,60200 PHP
30000 KRW1.269,90300 PHP
40000 KRW1.693,20400 PHP
50000 KRW2.116,50500 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / South Korean Won
1 PHP23,62390 KRW
5 PHP118,11950 KRW
10 PHP236,23900 KRW
20 PHP472,47800 KRW
50 PHP1.181,19500 KRW
100 PHP2.362,39000 KRW
250 PHP5.905,97500 KRW
500 PHP11.811,95000 KRW
1000 PHP23.623,90000 KRW
2000 PHP47.247,80000 KRW
5000 PHP118.119,50000 KRW
10000 PHP236.239,00000 KRW