Convert KRW to PHP at the real exchange rate
40,000 South Korean wons to Philippine pesos
|1 KRW to PHP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0429
|0.0429
|Low
|0.0422
|0.0410
|Average
|0.0425
|0.0422
|Change
|0.02%
|2.04%
1 KRW to PHP stats
The performance of KRW to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0429 and a 30 day low of 0.0422. This means the 30 day average was 0.0425. The change for KRW to PHP was 0.02.
The performance of KRW to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0429 and a 90 day low of 0.0410. This means the 90 day average was 0.0422. The change for KRW to PHP was 2.04.
How to convert South Korean wons to Philippine pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Philippine Peso
|1 KRW
|0,04233 PHP
|5 KRW
|0,21165 PHP
|10 KRW
|0,42330 PHP
|20 KRW
|0,84660 PHP
|50 KRW
|2,11651 PHP
|100 KRW
|4,23301 PHP
|250 KRW
|10,58253 PHP
|500 KRW
|21,16505 PHP
|1000 KRW
|42,33010 PHP
|2000 KRW
|84,66020 PHP
|5000 KRW
|211,65050 PHP
|10000 KRW
|423,30100 PHP
|20000 KRW
|846,60200 PHP
|30000 KRW
|1.269,90300 PHP
|40000 KRW
|1.693,20400 PHP
|50000 KRW
|2.116,50500 PHP
|Conversion rates Philippine Peso / South Korean Won
|1 PHP
|23,62390 KRW
|5 PHP
|118,11950 KRW
|10 PHP
|236,23900 KRW
|20 PHP
|472,47800 KRW
|50 PHP
|1.181,19500 KRW
|100 PHP
|2.362,39000 KRW
|250 PHP
|5.905,97500 KRW
|500 PHP
|11.811,95000 KRW
|1000 PHP
|23.623,90000 KRW
|2000 PHP
|47.247,80000 KRW
|5000 PHP
|118.119,50000 KRW
|10000 PHP
|236.239,00000 KRW